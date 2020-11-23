Health experts anticipate increased stress as holiday season approaches during pandemic

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Nick Garcia is so stressed about the holiday season that it was difficult for him to go shopping. "I didn’t want to leave my house," said Garcia.

As the pandemic continues, Garcia is nervous about what others will do to celebrate, especially those who plan to go against state health orders. "Yeah I don’t really want there to be a gathering I know there’s going to be but I don’t think there should be," said Garcia.

80-year-old John Crowll is also nervous about the impact others might have on his health during this holiday season. "And so I’m not interested in cutting it short because of other people not caring about me or other people," said Crowll.

Counselor Russell French says there’s no question that the pandemic will likely be difficult for many during the holiday season. "Because of the pandemic it’s going to be more frequent there’s no question about that. However, I think we’re really lucky in this day and age to have FaceTime and all the different ways you can still communicate," said French.

While FaceTime isn’t the same as seeing your loved ones, French says it’s the safe way to go. "I hope everyone will recognize that we need each other, that we really can’t do this alone, and as we walk out in the public we need to recognize that everybody has stuff going on that's difficult."

As the pandemic continues, rather than focussing too much on the past or the future, French encourages people to make the present day a good one.