SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cottage Health's newest Urgent Care Center is now open in San Luis Obispo.

The Hospital network says the goal is to be able to provide care within 45 minutes.

The new location is on Broad Street and it's open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

A nurse practitioner and radiologist are on staff.

Another Cottage Urgent Care will be at Buellton Village.