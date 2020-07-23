CASA of Santa Barbara County: Child abuse cases rise during COVID-19

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - CASA of Santa Barbara County which helps abused children is struggling with a rising number of cases during the pandemic.

The organization is calling it an "urgent crisis in our community" as children are not in school, isolated at home, and direct services are reduced.

CASA served 532 children last year with 156 children now waiting for a CASA advocate.

