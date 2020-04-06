Deltopia sees no arrests this year due to the effects of COVID-19 orders

Health

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports no arrests were made over the weekend during the yearly Deltopia street party.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the UCSB Spring quarter transitioned to online classes causing many students and staff to head home instead of remaining on campus. This in addition to a statewide shelter at home order, resulted in little to no turnout for the annual party.

Deltopia usually gathers a big crowd of partygoers over the first weekend of April.

Streets in Isla Vista in 2020 are a far cry from previous years.

Last year's weekend party led to 94 citations, the highest total since 2015. 38 arrests were made which was higher than 2018, but slightly lower than Deltopia 2017.

Last year there was about 12,000 to 15,000 people estimated to have taken part in Deltopia.