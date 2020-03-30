Rec and Parks Department conduct check-ups on all city parks

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crews with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department are out and about doing routine checks on all city parks this week. As the stay-at-home order continues in light of the coronavirus spread, the department encourages the community to stay active while also maintaining social distancing. Find out how the department wants locals to use their parks as a way to enjoy physical activity in a safe manner today at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.