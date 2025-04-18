“Egg-splore Our Parks” this Easter Weekend in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Everyone is invited out to celebrate Easter weekend in Santa Maria with "Egg-splore Our Parks!"

The Recreation & Parks Department has organized a community-wide egg hunt contest for non-cash prizes, to celebrate the Easter weekend.

Each of the six local parks has a two-dimensional egg sign hidden somewhere conducive to photos and selfies, and a special "golden egg" is hidden at one of these six parks.

The event started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has gained in popularity ever since, so event organizers hope to see it continue to grow as a positive community activity.

Community members of all ages are welcome to come out and enjoy our parks, find the eggs, get creative and post pictures and selfies on your social media, and even try your hunting skills for the hidden "golden egg."