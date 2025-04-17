Lots of Egg Hunts & Celebrating the Planet! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Feel free to hop around to all the events this weekend! With it being Easter and Earth Day weekend, the fun is never ending on the Central Coast. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Beautify Goleta Earth Day Event ~ Saturday, April 19th in Goleta

📍Evergreen Park

⏰ 9:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Join a morning crew for a cleanup event with the City of Goleta! Volunteers will clean around the park and enjoy free donuts and coffee from Hook & Press Donuts and Handle Bar Coffee! MarBorg will also be on-site for a Touch-a-Truck Activity. Learn more here.

Astronomy After Hours: April Lyrids ~ Friday, April 18th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | Gladwin Planetarium

⏰ 5:00pm - 7:00pm

🪩 This is a special Planetarium Show as one of the oldest meteor showers is set to peak between April 15th and April 29th. Choose from four 20-minute shows starting at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, or 6:30 pm, members get early access! Learn more here.

Mosaic Makers Market ~ Sunday, April 19th in Santa Barbara

📍Mosaic Locale

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This is vendor's market has everything: 20+ local vendors showcasing unique gifts and goods, live music, coffee and melts from Goodland Waffles and Melts, and craft beer from Draughtsmen! Learn more here.

Carpinteria Dead Family Presents: Jax Plays Dead & Ladyfinger ~ Sunday, April 20th in Santa Barbara

📍SoHo Music Club

⏰ 6:30pm

🪩 After the Easter festivities, come out to SoHo for a evening of jams presented by Carpinteria Dead Family. Grateful Dead cover band, Jax Plays Dead and Ladyfinger will take the stage this Sunday. Learn more here.

Elings Park's "Great Egg Hunt" ~ Saturday, April 19th in Santa Barbara

📍Elings Park

⏰ 9:30am

🪩 Elings Park will turn into a Easter wonderland with fields full of eggs, face painters, bounces, and so much more for the whole family! The park asks you to bring your own basket to collect eggs, and separate egg hunts will be held for various age groups. Learn more here.

Bunny Bonanza! ~ Saturday, April 19th in Goleta

📍Calle Real Shopping Center

⏰ 10:00am - 12:30pm

🪩 The Towbes Group is putting on a Easter Celebration in Goleta for families to have fun, while supporting local businesses. The event will have lots of activities, including an egg hunt – and local businesses will participate in the Bingo Passport raffle, including Trader Joe’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nikka Market & Nikka Fish Market & Grill, Macher, Backyard Bowls, and Mission Refill. Learn more here.

Threads of Change: Community Banner Celebration ~ Saturday, April 19th in Santa Barbara

📍Micheal Towbes Library Plaza

⏰ 12:00pm - 2:00pm

🪩 The community is invited to come create something together for Earth Day! All crafting materials will be provided to make your mark on the Community Banner, which will be on display afterwards! Learn more here.

Paseo for the Planet ~ Saturday, April 19th in Santa Barbara

📍Paseo Nuevo

⏰ 12:00pm - 3:00pm

🪩 Santa Barbara's shopping center off State St. is hosting a Earth Day celebration with eco-friendly vendors, and a community dance put on by World Dance for Humanity! Learn more here.

Inflatable Costume Public Skate Party ~ Saturday, April 19th in Goleta

📍Ice in Paradise

⏰ 1:30pm - 4:30pm

🪩 To get free skate rentals to Ice of Paradise, you gotta dress your best! The ice rink will have lights, music, and inflatable characters and creatures skating around! Learn more here.

Easter Eggstravaganza ~ Saturday, April 19th in Solvang

📍Riverview Park

⏰ 10:00am - 12:00pm

🪩The 35th Annual Eggstravaganza is the Santa Ynez Valley's biggest Egg Hunt! Kids can get photos with the Easter Bunny after his FREE egg hunt starting at 10am. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Egg-splore Our Parks ~ April 18th - 20th in Santa Maria

📍Various Parks in the City of Santa Maria

⏰ Various times

🪩 The City of Santa Maria is hosting a multi-day Easter celebration at six of its city parks. Participants are invited to visit six designated parks to search for large, two-dimensional egg signs. Each participating park contains one hidden egg sign. In addition, a special “Golden Egg” sign will be hidden at one of the locations. To qualify for a prize drawing, participants must take a photo with the egg sign and post it to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #smrecparks. Learn more here.

Downtown Fridays ~ Every Friday through September 26th in Santa Maria

📍Town Center West parking lot

⏰ 5:30pm - 8:30pm

🪩 For 27 Fridays in Spring and Summer, Santa Maria residents can enjoy a downtown festival with food vendors, live music, and activities! This event celebrates local businesses and brings more people to the downtown area. Admission and parking is free. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Easter Egg-Stravaganza ~ Saturday, April 19th in Pismo Beach

📍Dinosaur Caves Park

⏰ 10:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 You can't find a more beautiful location for your egg hunt than Dinosaur Caves. After the free egg hunt, your family can enjoy bounce houses, games, food, and music for a perfect start to the holiday weekend. Learn more here.

Egg Hunt and Festival ~ Saturday, April 19th in Arroyo Grande

📍Elm St. Park

⏰ 10:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 The city of Arroyo Grande is hosting a egg hunt for all ages, even adults! The Easter festival will have lots of other festive activities including a Bunny Hop Race and Egg Toss competitions. Free BBQ hot dogs will also be available while supplies last. Learn more here.

Spring Egg Hunt & Live Music ~ Saturday, April 19th in Paso Robles

📍Rava Wines

⏰ 10:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 Rava Wines will open up their scenic winery for a Easter Celebration! As the kiddos hunt for eggs and participate in all the fun, their tasting room and food will be available for adults to have some fun of their own. Learn more here.

Bunny Trail at the Farmers' Market ~ Thursday, April 17th in San Luis Obispo

📍Downtown San Luis Obispo

⏰ 6:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 Head to downtown San Luis Obispo and collect treats from local businesses! The Easter Bunny will be there for photos and to show you where to collect your candy! Learn more here.

Oceano's Egg-Cellent Hunt ~ Saturday, April 19th in Oceano

📍Oceano Memorial Park

⏰ 10:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Not only can you collect eggs and meet the Easter Bunny at this event, but you can even get a free Root Beer Float! Egg Hunts start at 10:00am and even more fun follows afterwards. Learn more here.

Party for the Planet ~ Saturday, April 19th in Atascadero

📍Charles Paddock Zoo

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 This Central Coast Zoo is throwing a Party for the Planet! This is a fun and educational event for kids to learn about environmental awareness through educational demonstrations and hands-on activities. Learn more here.

Earth Day Cleanup ~ Saturday, April 19th in Morro Bay

📍Centennial Parkway

⏰ 10:00 - 12:00pm

🪩 Celebrate Earth Day by helping clean up one of the most beautiful places on the Central Coast! The Morro Bay National Estuary Program will provide water, trash grabbers and bags, and gloves to volunteers helping to pick up liter around the Embarcadero. Learn more here.

Kites, Kites, and Things that Fly! ~ Saturday, April 19th in Morro Bay

📍Morro Bay Art Center

⏰ 10:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Make sure your kiddos are ready for Morro Bay's Annual Kite Festival with this Kite-Flying Workshop! They'll explore kite designs, tell kite stories, and then decorate their kites! Learn more here.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Ballet ~ April 18th - 19th in San Luis Obispo

📍San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center

⏰ 7:00pm | 2:00pm

🪩 The Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo will perform their adaptation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz! They'll share the stage with an energetic 11-piece jazz orchestra under the direction of Dave Becker featuring Inga Swearingen and Damon Castillo. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Photo Credit: Visit Ventura

Simi Valley Egg Scramble ~ Saturday, April 19th in Simi Valley

📍Rancho Santa Susana Community Park

⏰ 9:00am

🪩 Bring your baskets out to this local Egg Hunt where some eggs hold an egg-cellent surprise! The Easter Bunny will there for photos before and after the hunt. Participants are asked to bring one canned or non-perishable food item to benefit the Samaritan Center. Learn more here.

Easter Eggstravaganza ~ Saturday, April 19th in Camarillo

📍Community Center Park

⏰ 10:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 The Grand Prize Winner of this Egg Hunt will go home with Disneyland Tickets! On top of that excitement, the event will host local vendors, food trucks, and lot Easter crafts! Learn more here.

Ventura Earth Day Festival ~ Saturday, April 19th in Ventura

📍Plaza Park

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This community festival celebrates the Planet with environmental booths, sustainable goods, local food vendors, EV showcase, live musical performances, and more! This event highlights the local businesses that are committed to environmental sustainability & green technologies. Learn more here.

Spirit of Japan in Ventura 2025 ~ April 19th-20th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 12:00pm | 11:00am

🪩 This cultural market bring Japanese traditions to Ventura. They'll even host a Egg Hunt with a taiko drumming session. Enjoy this two-day event full of food, drinks, and activities! Learn more here.

Flamy Grant LIVE ~ Thursday, April 17th in Thousand Oaks

📍Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 Award-winning and Billboard charting artist Flamy Grant is a shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen from western North Carolina. A powerhouse vocalist and intrepid songwriter who blends folk, gospel, and roots, Flamy drags you into a therapeutic, theatrical mix of storytelling and song. Learn more here.

The Flower Show ~ April 18th - 20th in Ventura

📍Ventura Botanical Gardens

⏰ 9:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 For this holiday weekend, Ventura Botanical Gardens will have a display of stunning flowers and plants from local nurseries. Share your passion of flowers with family and friends. Learn more here.