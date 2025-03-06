ShelterBox USA hosts International Women’s Day Panel to celebrate Women’s Achievements

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – ShelterBox USA is celebrating International Women's Day with a panel for women who will share their powerful stories of resilience, creativity, and leadership. ShelterBox President, Kerri Murray, stopped by your NewsChannel to preview the panel and talk about the importance of acknowledging women all around the world.

Murray will be moderating tonight's panel ahead the holiday, which is celebrated Saturday, March 8th. The event will feature various female panelists including District 21 Senator Monique Limon, Captain Sheila Kelleher, the first ever woman PIO public information officer, activist Trinity Tran, and author Mindy Budgor.

The panel's theme is "Invest in Women, Accelerate Action" and will focus on showcasing the achievements of women, and push for more progress in closing the global gender gap.

"When you look at people displaced all across our world, women suffer disproportionately, women and girls – from higher death rates in disaster to more likely to be out of school suffering economic losses and conflict zones and disaster zones – and yet women are at the absolute core of community recovery. They are the lifeline to rebuilding their families and rebuilding the lives of their community members," Murray shared.

The ShelterBox Women's Panel will be held tonight Thursday, March 6th from 5pm - 7pm at the Music Academy of the West.