Warmer Temperatures create Perfect Conditions for Community Fun! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Some desperately needed community fun is in the forecast after last weeks rainstorm. Luckily, temperatures are warming and skies are clearing just in time for that. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Hamlet ~ Through February 23rd in Santa Barbara

📍The New Vic / Ensemble Theatre Company

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 Modern reimagining of the literary classic that is darkly funny, emotionally raw, and deliciously self-aware. "When Hamlet, the reluctant heir, returns home from college, he’s greeted by the news that his father is dead, his mother has married his uncle and the power structure he thought he knew is unraveling around him. As if that wasn’t enough, his father’s ghost shows up with a not-so-casual request: avenge me." Learn more here.

5th Annual Celebrate Life Run 5k ~ Saturday, February 22nd in Santa Ynez

📍Believe Ranch and Rescue

⏰ 9:00am

🪩 Held at the Believe Horse Rescue, this race honors all life, remembers those we've lost, and embodies the resilience of the human spirit. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Believe Ranch and Rescue to help save lives. Learn more here.

R&R Motorworks Car Meet ~ Sunday, February 23rd in Goleta

📍M. Special Brewing Co.

⏰ 12:00pm – 4:00pm

🪩 On the last Sunday of every month, R&R Motorworks hosts a car meet where every make and model is welcome! It's a chance to grab some food/drinks with some friends while checking out some cool cars. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

National California Day ~ Saturday, February 22nd in Santa Maria

📍Los Flores Ranch Park

⏰ 10:00am

🪩 Celebrate the Golden State with a guided tour of its natural beauty at Los Flores Ranch. You'll have the choice between a 4-mile moderate hike with inclines or a 2-mile family friendly hike with slight inclines. Learn more here.

2X Monster Trucks Live Tour ~ February 22nd - 23rd in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Fairpark

⏰ 2:00pm

🪩 Several high-flying monster trucks will take over the Fairpark in a ground-pounding competition. All access tickets gives the kiddos an opportunity to ride inside the monster trucks and meet the drivers! Learn more here.

Black History Month Celebration ~ Saturday, February 22nd in Santa Maria

📍Allan Hancock College Boyd Concert Hall

⏰ 12:00pm

🪩 The NAACP of Santa Maria - Lompoc is celebrating Black History Month with events throughout the month. This weekend they'll be hosting a larger events featuring keynote speakers, music, BBQ dinner, and a resource fair. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

SLO Craft Beer Festival ~ Saturday, February 22nd in San Luis Obispo

📍Alex Madonna Expo Center

⏰ 1:00pm

🪩 Come taste test some of the best breweries in the U.S. servin' up craft beers, ciders, spirits, and kombucha. Enjoy unlimited beverage samples, selected food tastings, beer educational seminars, and a souvenir tasting cup, all included with admission. Learn more here.

Meet the Machines ~ Saturday, February 22nd in Arroyo Grande

📍Soto Sports Complex

⏰ 9:00am – 12:00pm

🪩 Meet the Machines is a great opportunity for kids to learn about enforcement and city vehicles. You'll get to see real fire trucks, police cars, trash trucks – along with the people that drive them! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura Marathon 2025 ~ Sunday, February 23rd in Ventura

📍Race starts on McNell Rd in Ojai | Race ends in Downtown Ventura

⏰ 6:30am

🪩 This scenic trail begins in Ojai and ends in Ventura, taking you through along the paved paths of the Ojai Valley Trail and Ventura River Trail. This is Boston-Qualifier. Learn more here.



Tulip Garden Experience ~ February 22nd - March 9th in Moorpark

📍Underwood Family Farms

⏰ 9:00am – 5:00pm (6pm beginning March 9)

🪩 Spring flowers are in full bloom! For a few weeks you can visit a local Moorpark farm to view 500,000 tulip bulbs imported from Holland, and enjoy a tractor wagon ride, pick-your-own fields, and much more! Learn more here.

Storytime with a Seabee ~ Every Thursday Morning in Port Hueneme

📍U.S. Navy Seabee Museum

⏰ 10:30am

🪩 Every Thursday morning, local kids can join in on storytime with a local Navy Seabee! Parking and admission is free, and is perfect for Pre-K - 3rd Graders. Learn more here.

Conejo Valley Comedy Fest ~ February 21st - 22nd in Thousand Oaks

📍Tarantula Hill Brewing Co.

⏰ 7:00pm – 10:30pm | 10:45am – 11:00pm

🪩 This 2-day fest brings a diverse range of comedy to the local community that you can choose from! The comedy acts range from family-friendly to edgy humor so that everyone has the opportunity for some laughs. Learn more here.