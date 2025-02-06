Community Fun continues Rain or Shine! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Just like life, the weather can be unpredictable – but the shouldn't stop you from joining in on some community events! Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Cirque Kalabanté - Afrique en Cirque ~ Thursday, February 6th in Santa Barbara

📍Lobero Theatre

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 This jaw-dropping performance will have drumming and dance routines. The acrobats of Cirque Kalabanté execute gravity-defying moves while wearing incredible outfits. Learn more here.

Star Party ~ Saturday, February 8th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | Palmer Observatory

⏰ 7:00pm-10:00pm

🪩 Folks are welcome to visit the Palmer Observatory to view a remarkable view of the wonders of the night sky. A state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope along with astronomy experts will be there to help you see stars, the Moon, craters, and more! Learn more here.

UCSB Men's Basketball vs. Hawai'i ~ Saturday, February 8th in Santa Barbara

📍Thunderdome

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 The Gauchos will take on the Rainbow Warriors in one of the biggest games of the season! Come out rocking either blue or green and cheer on your team! Learn more here.

Lucky Lotería ~ Thursday, February 6th in Santa Barbara

📍Casa Agria

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 A local brewery is hosting a friendly game of Lotería! Compete for beer-themed prizes, enjoy some drinks and have some fun! Learn more here.

Faherty Valentine's Day Pop-Up ~ Saturday, February 8th in Montecito

📍Faherty Brand Store

⏰ 11:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 You don't want to push Valentine's Day to the last minute. Shop unique cards and gifts from local artists for your special person. Learn more here.

Colors of Love - Valentine Multicultural Dance Show ~ Saturday, February 8th in Santa Barbara

📍Center Stage Theatre

⏰ 8:00pm

🪩 A multicultural dance show that features professional dancers and singers, together they blend their unique talents into a powerful expression of love. Performances range from Latin dance, Belly dance, Argentine Tango, Samba, Flamenco and more. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Valentine's Day Crafts ~ Saturday, February 8th in Orcutt

📍Orcutt Branch Library

⏰ 11:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 Righetti High School's ASTRA club hosts monthly crafts at the Orcutt Library and this weekend's theme is Valentine's Day! All ages are welcome. Learn more here.

2nd Annual Superbowl Cook-Your-Own & Community Potluck ~ Sunday, February 9th in Nipomo

📍Birchwood Nipomo

⏰ 12:00pm - 7:00pm

🪩 You can watch the big game with follow sports lovers at Birchwood's Superbowl Community Potluck! Sign up to bring your own contribution to the potluck, Birchwood will supply plates, napkins, utensils and seasonings. Learn more here.

SYV Pride’s Second Annual Love Above All Ball ~ Saturday, February 8th in Buellton

📍Vega Vineyard + Farm

⏰ 5:00pm - 7:00pm

🪩 SYV's biggest fundraiser includes hearty hors-d'oeuvres made by Chef Rossi, a selection of wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, dancing with DJ Darla Bea, psychic love readings for singles and couples with Alexis Donkin, lots of great silent auction items, and more! Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: The Atascadero News

Father and Daughter Sweetheart Dance ~ February 7th & 8th in Atascadero

📍Pavilion on the Lake

⏰ 6:30pm | 7:00pm

🪩 Fathers, Uncles, Grandfathers, or anyone with a special girl can come to this formal evening of great music, snacks, prizes, and more! This year's theme is "Love You to the Moon and Back." Learn more here.

9th Annual "For the Birds" Exhibit ~ Through February 17th in Morro Bay

📍Art Center Morro Bay

⏰ 12:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 The Morro Bay Art Association is presenting it’s annual “For the Birds” exhibit in celebration of the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival. Fine art paintings and photography depicting Morro Bay’s vast array of indigenous species of birds. Learn more here.

Hearts & Crafts Weekend ~ February 7th & 8th in San Luis Obispo

📍SLO Public Market

⏰ 5:30pm - 8:00pm

🪩 During this craft weekend, guests can sign up for a variety of workshops including Pottery Painting, DIY Valentine's Cards, and a "Sip & Paint" hosted by local artists. Learn more here.

SLO Grilled Cheese Tournament ~ Through March 31st

📍The Central Coast!

⏰ All Day

🪩Starting from Super Bowl Sunday on February 9th through the final buzzer of March Madness on March 31st, you are invited to visit restaurants up and down the Central Coast and voted for favorite grilled cheese! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Sweetheart Dance ~ Friday, February 7th in Camarillo

📍Pleasant Valley Senior Center

⏰ 5:00pm - 7:00pm

🪩 This is an event specifically for seniors to put on their dancing shoes and enjoy a night of live music. A dinner will also be provided for those come. Come meet some new friends and dance all night long! Learn more here.

David Mann Chopper Fest ~ Sunday, February 9th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 8:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This event celebrates motorcycle culture with a special David Mann and Friends Motorcycle Art Exhibit, an all-brand antique and custom motorcycle show, custom bike builder displays, numerous vendors, a swap meet, live rock and blues bands, food, and beer. Learn more here.