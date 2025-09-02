Vermont artist creates mural with a message of kindness

By Lindsay Jones

BRISTOL, Vt. (WPTZ) — DJ Barry worked all day Monday on his signature cow mural on the side of Cubbers Restaurant in Bristol. The local artist has been painting these around the world for years; his mission is to spread peace and kindness.

Barry started his widespread street art project in 2015. Since then, he’s painted his cows in over 50 countries. Barry and his wife and co-owner Jen have partnered with artists and foundations around the world, leading what they called,” a global movement of kindness.”

In 2023, Barry brought his cow design to Bristol, Vermont. A couple of years later, the building went under construction, and the town lost their mural. This week, Barry is bringing the town a brand new one. He said it will be another reminder to choose kindness. Barry revealed it is special for him to paint a piece in Vermont and give back to his own community.

The couple said it means a lot to learn how their art has impacted people in the area. They made progress on the painting Monday, and many local residents stopped by eager to learn the full story behind the cow and express excitement about its return.

People checking out the mural said they’re impressed with the far-reaching impact of a Vermont symbol. Local residents said they see the painting as an example of how street art can become a tool to unite people.

World Cow Street Art said they hope to continue to spread their message across the world, creating with their motto in mind, “We are all spots on the same cow.”

