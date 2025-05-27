Town reflecting on I-40 bridge collapse 23 years later

By Clifton Haskin

Click here for updates on this story

WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma (KJRH) — May 26, 2025, marked the 23-year anniversary of theI-40 bridge collapse in Webbers Falls.14 people died and 11 were injured when barges slammed into the bridge piers, causing a 580-foot section of interstate to fall into the Arkansas River.

By the time traffic stopped, eight passenger vehicles and three semi-trucks had plunged off the missing road.

Jewell Hall, the former mayor of Webbers Falls, paid a visit to the town’s Going Home Monument—a dedication to the 14 souls who lost their lives 23 years ago.

“Families, good families here, it would break your heart just to see them and just to know what had happened in a matter of minutes,” said Hall.

The 2025 ceremony was canceled because of the rain. That didn’t stop Rick Shelby from keeping them in his thoughts.

“Such a tragic loss of life, just one of those things that happens,” said Shelby.

Hall said she was the one who got the $100,000 grant for the monument. She said it’s important to never forget those who lost their lives.

“I think we definitely need to keep them in our thoughts and prayers at all times. Because it will always be with them, and it will always be with us,” said Hall.

Among the 14 was a three-year-old girl. Hall says she was on her way to the Tulsa zoo. Shelby gave his condolences to those impacted by the tragedy.

“I feel so sorry for the people that lost loved ones in that… But to lose young ones is so sad,” said Shelby.

To learn more about the I-40 bridge collapse, visit: mgmclaren.com/projects/40-bridge-collapse

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.