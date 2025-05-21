Kansas City man indicted for robbing 14 convenience stores at gunpoint

By Chloe Godding

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged in a 31-count indictment on Tuesday for allegedly robbing 14 convenience stores with a gun from July to September of 2024.

Marquise L. North, 31, was charged with 14 counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery, 14 counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Hobbs Act is a federal law that, according to the Department of Justice, prohibits robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce. The DOJ said this law was created to combat racketeering in labor management disputes, but it is often used in connection with cases of public corruption, commercial disputes, violent criminals and street gangs and labor union corruption.

North allegedly robbed the stores, using a gun each time, between July 2024 and September 2024.

He also has a previous felony charge for unlawful possession of a firearm.

North could face a life sentence in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that brandishing a gun during a violent crime carries a minimum seven-year sentence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.