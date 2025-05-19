Father sentenced to one year in jail after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl ingestion

By Danielle Goodman

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCPO) — A father has been sentenced to one year in prison in connection with the 2024 death of his 1-year-old son, who ingested fentanyl, as revealed in court documents.

According to a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 2700 block of West North Bend Road on February 12, 2024.

When police arrived, Sgt. Frank Beavers with CPD’s Homicide Unit said in the release that they found a 1-year-old Kymari Walker unconscious and not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner’s report revealed that the cause of Kymari’s death was the ingestion of fentanyl.

Following the incident, CPD launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of Kymani Walker on April 4, 2024, under an involuntary manslaughter warrant related to Kymari’s death.

Court documents detail that Kymani told police he got in an argument with Kymari’s mother two days before the child’s death. He left their home with Kymari and went to stay with his grandparents to allow tensions to settle.

The next day, Kymari’s mother picked him up to attend a Super Bowl party, planning to return home afterward while Kymani remained at his grandparents’.

After Kymari’s mother left, a friend of Kymani Walker’s asked to borrow his digital scale from the apartment. Kymani gave his friend the key to enter the apartment.

Court documents state Kymani denied bringing drugs into the apartment, but admitted to police that he was aware his friend was involved in drug dealing.

According to the court document, after returning from the Super Bowl party, Kymari found the scale, which had fentanyl residue on it, and ingested it.

Kymani Walker pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and endangering children in March.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for each count, to be served concurrently.

