Mountain lion euthanized near California elementary school after goats killed

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

CAMPTONVILLE, California (KCRA) — A mountain lion was euthanized in Yuba County after it killed multiple goats and was undeterred by efforts from residents to get it to leave the area.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it was first notified of the mountain lion on a residential property off of Cleveland Avenue in Camptonville on Monday.

In that instance, the mountain lion killed four domestic goats, officials said.

Beyond the concern for other animals, the property itself where the mountain lion was seen operates as an in-home daycare. The residence is also near Camptonville Elementary School.

On Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said the mountain lion was again spotted on Cleveland Avenue. Community members tried to haze the animal to get it to leave, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, responded to the area and found the mountain lion. Because of the risk to public safety, officials said the lion was euthanized.

The sheriff’s office said residents are urged to report any dangerous wildlife sightings.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.