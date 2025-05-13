Family keeps hope alive for Texas student on life support after “Senior Assassin” game injury

By J.D. Miles

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KTVT) — The South Grand Prairie High School baseball team is honoring the 17-year-old student fighting for his life after playing a controversial water gun game popular among graduating seniors. His family reports encouraging signs of responsiveness, fueling hope for his recovery.

Isaac Leal has been on life support at an Arlington hospital for nearly a month after falling off the back of a vehicle while playing a game called “Senior Assassin.”

His father said he has a new reason to have hope that his son will recover.

Family reports encouraging signs for 17-year-old on life support after "Senior Assassin" water gun game:

It was April 21 when the teenager was playing a water gun target game called “Senior Assassin” and fell off the back of a moving vehicle. He’s been on life support since.

Isaac Leal’s family wants to show everyone video they believe is proof that the 17-year-old is showing signs of responsiveness from the hospital bed where he has been for three weeks.

“Our kid is a fighter,” said Jose Leal. “You know, basically, what I can say about my son — he’s never been a person to give up.”

Jose Leal said his son moved his legs on command.

“We see certain characteristics, like a smile or we see tears coming down his eyes,” Jose Leal said. “You know, those are the things that we’re looking at. That gives us hope.”

While he fights for his life, a table was decorated in honor of the South Grand Prairie High School senior Monday night at the baseball team’s annual banquet.

Injury prompts school districts to warn against playing "Senior Assassin":

Isaac Leal’s injury and the attention it’s received have prompted a number of North Texas school districts to issue warnings and threaten students caught playing the game. The “Senior Assassin” game has become an unofficial tradition among students across the country.

Isaac's family searches for long-term care facility and hopes for the future:

The family says it’s yet to find a long-term care facility that will take Isaac Leal. Despite his grave condition, they haven’t given up hope that he could attend his senior class graduation in two weeks.

“Isaac’s supposed to be graduating May 25,” Jose Leal said. “We’re hoping that he’s able to walk, be out of here before May 25. That’s that’s that’s what we’re hoping for. We’re asking God to deliver.”

