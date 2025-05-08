Missing Utica Zoo Beaver ‘Cauliflower’ Struck, Killed by Car

By Zach Lewis

UTICA, New York (WKTV) — The beaver named Cauliflower, who escaped from his new habitat at the Utica Zoo back in April, was found dead this past weekend.

Zoo officials report that Cauliflower was hit by a car on the Arterial near French Road.

The zoo said that a good Samaritan brought him to the zoo, where he was identified through microchip technology.

Cauliflower had arrived with two other beavers from a Minnesota zoo earlier this spring.

The zoo thanked everyone who contributed to the search.

The Utica Zoo posted the following to Facebook:

“Our team is devastated. With so many waterways and wooded areas surrounding the zoo, we held onto hope for a better outcome. We are immensely grateful to everyone who helped in the search—those who sent in tips and the volunteers who gave their time and care to search for any signs of him. Thank you again to our community for your compassion and support.”

