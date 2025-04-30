Woman who dropped infant off at stranger’s home identified; child in DCFS care

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Less than an an hour ago, Shreveport police posted an urgent message seeking the identity of a woman who dropped off an infant at a stranger’s home. Now, both have been identified.

Cpl. Chris Bordelon said thanks to the efforts of Facebook detectives and the “support of our incredible community,” a family member of the woman and child was located. The child is in the care of the state Department of Children and Family Services and will undergo a full evaluation.

The infant — estimated to be possibly four to six months old — was dropped off at a home on East Cavett Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon by a woman who was caught on the home’s security system camera.

The homeowner did not know the woman or child.

“We want to be clear — dropping a child off on a stranger’s front porch is not acceptable behavior. While we’re thankful this situation ended safely, actions like this can have serious consequences,” Bordelon said. “We are truly grateful for the swift response and concern shown by everyone. Your involvement made all the difference in bringing this to a safe and timely resolution.”

