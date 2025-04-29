Skip to Content
Overnight fire destroys grain elevator complex

WJRT via CNN Newsource
By Ryan Jeltema

    PINCONNING, Michigan (WJRT) — Fire crews in Pinconning are responding to a large fire at the site of a grain elevator, halting traffic along M-13.

Several fire departments from across Bay County responded to the fire on Huron Road north of Pinconning’s downtown area overnight. Multiple buildings in the complex were destroyed.

Both northbound and southbound traffic on M-13 was closed between Pinconning and Cody Estey roads. Drivers are being advised to find an alternate route while fire crews continued working to put out hot spots.

Authorities on the scene could not immediately comment on what sparked the fire or whether anyone was injured.

