Alleged DUI driver ditches car in Hollywood parking structure after high speed chase

By Dean Fioresi

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police were in pursuit of an alleged DUI driver in the San Fernando Valley when they pulled into a parking garage on Saturday night.

At times, the suspect could be seen hurtling along the 5 Freeway at speeds over 100 miles per hour with their headlights and tail lights off.

California Highway Patrol officers assumed the chase from the Los Angeles Police Department once the suspect got onto the freeway.

At around 8:45 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway and began driving through surface streets near Burbank while still driving nearly 100 mph.

Just before 9 p.m. they drove into the NOHO West shopping center, where they pulled into a parking structure.

Police said that the chase started on the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

