Woman says her son was severely injured after rescuing his daughters in apartment building explosion

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — It’s been almost one month since an explosion at a Detroit apartment building injured 13 people. Now, we’re hearing the brave story of one father and his quest to ensure his kids were OK.

The last few weeks have been a lot for Shakeya Dumas. Her son, Brandon Bradwell, is one of several people who were sent to the hospital after the apartment building on the city’s west side exploded.

Bradwell’s oldest daughter wasn’t hurt in the explosion. While his youngest was injured, his mother says she’s since been released from the hospital.

“No mother should have to go through this. I just don’t understand,” Dumas told CBS News Detroit. “I don’t even really know where to begin. Can’t really get any answers from how it happened, why it happened.”

Dumas said 90% of Bradwell’s body was burned after he rescued his daughter from the burning building.

“I’m at his bedside to make sure he’s getting adequate care, but I promised him that I would step up in his place and do everything in his place for his daughters,” she said.

Authorities said a gas leak on the first floor caused the blast. The building has since been torn down.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Dumas said.

Doctors told the family that Bradwell has severe brain damage. Dumas said it’s a reality she’s struggling to explain to her grandkids.

“He loved his family, he loved his girls, Brandon had his girls all the time,” she said.

As the family picks up the pieces. They wonder what to do next.

“I pray daily for clarity to let me know what to do,” Dumas added.

