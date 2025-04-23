‘Baby Box’ installs underway amid death of Albuquerque newborn found in dumpster

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The death of a newborn found inside of a dumpster has sparked concern. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the deceased newborn was found wrapped inside of a blanket in Northwest Albuquerque on Tuesday morning, April 22, 2025.

An investigation is now underway as detectives search for answers. APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating the death. Currently, there is not a ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Officers responded to the call at 3:45 a.m. after a security guard alerted officials about individuals discovering the newborn. KOAT spoke with Bernalillo County Fire Department on their latest plan regarding ‘Safe Baby Haven Boxes’ in Bernalillo County following the death of the newborn.

“Some homeless individuals discovered the baby. It looked like it was an actual baby partially wrapped in a blanket inside the dumpster. These individuals alerted a security guard here at the property. Security called 911 and that’s how officers got involved and came to the scene,” APD Public Information Officer Gilbert Gallegos said.

“They were able to get into the dumpster and locate the infant, the newborn baby, determined it was deceased. That’s when our detectives were called out to start an investigation. At this point, we are putting out a call for help or for information,” Gallegos said.

“As a firefighter and a new time father, that breaks my heart. To know that this is a preventable thing that could be prevented. It really tugs on my heartstrings and it’s very sad for, not just for public service, but for the community in general,” BFCD Public Information Officer William Harris said.

“With our new infrastructure and our new stations being built we’re going to be looking at options to get those placed in our stations. Right now it doesn’t really lead to being able to anonymously bring your baby and put it at our station, as we first don’t have boxes and then the way our stations are set up doesn’t allow you to anonymously just give us the child,” Harris told KOAT.

“We are working on it and looking at all the options to get these installed. As you know, we are part of the public and we all have our bleeding hearts and we want these babies to be safe. If whatever we can do to help that, we’re going to continue to do that,” Harris said.

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box? The ‘Safe Haven for Infants Act’ in New Mexico was enacted in 2005. It also protects parents from criminal prosecution for leaving an infant up to 90 days old.

“Safe Haven Baby Boxes offer a compassionate and secure option for mothers in crisis who are unable to care for their newborns. Designed with innovative safety features and installed on the exterior walls of fire stations and hospitals, each box ensures the safe and anonymous surrender of infants.” For locations of ‘Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ in New Mexico, search here.

Bernalillo County Fire Department Chief statement “Bernalillo County Fire Rescue has not decided to acquire a Safe Haven Baby Box as we do not currently have a fire station that would allow for an individual to discreetly turn over their infant. We continue to search for options that would allow for this. As a reminder, under the New Mexico Safe Haven for Infants Act, anyone needing to surrender their infant can do so at any fire station today, no questions asked,” —Chief Greg Perez

Albuquerque Fire Rescue statement KOAT reached out to Albuquerque Fire Rescue Tuesday morning regarding installations of baby boxes in Albuquerque following the newborn death. Chief Emily Jaramillo was unable for an interview but sent the following the statement:

“The New Mexico Safe Haven for Infant’s Act allows care givers to surrender an infant up to 90 days old without fear of prosecution for abandonment in the event the care givers are experiencing a crisis. Safe Havens in New Mexico include fire stations, police stations, and hospitals. Albuquerque Fire Rescue has participated in the Safe Haven program for over a decade, meaning all 22 AFR fire stations are Safe Havens.

As part of the new Fire Station 12 near Juan Tabo and Central, AFR is working to include Albuquerque’s first Safe Haven Baby Box. Scheduled for completion by late 2025, the station will feature this secure, climate-controlled incubator designed for the anonymous surrender of newborns in crisis, an extension of Safe Haven laws. These boxes have costs that include the Safe Haven Baby Box itself, renovations to the fire stations, and annual fees paid to the company that manufactures the boxes. There are 214 boxes nationwide.

Installing a Safe Haven Baby Box at our new Fire Station 12 ensures that no newborn is left in an unsafe situation, offering a safe, anonymous option for parents in crisis. As a mother, I understand that using this box likely comes during an overwhelming and heartbreaking moment. This initiative also highlights the vital importance of supporting postpartum maternal mental health.” —Chief Emily Jaramillo

