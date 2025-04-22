California Department of Water Resources developing plans to protect SWP infrastructure from invasive golden mussels

By Will Anderson

SACRAMENTO, California (KVOA) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is developing plans in order to protect California’s waterways from the spread of the invasive golden mussel.

A spokesman with the Department of Water Resources said that watercraft inspections at Lake Oroville and surrounding State Water Project facilities are set to begin within the next month.

Officials say that golden mussels, which first appeared in the waters of California in October 2024, pose a significant threat to the state’s water systems. These mussels could impact water quality and infrastructure if not controlled.

Golden mussels range from three-quarters of an inch to two inches in size and have yellowish-brown shells. They reproduce quickly and spread easily through infested waters.

The DWR says that if left unchecked, golden mussels can alter aquatic ecosystems by filter-feeding on planktonic algae and changing the habitat structure which can damage fisheries, impact water delivery systems by clogging small-diameter pipelines, screens, and filters, and impact recreation by fouling boat hulls and motors and clogging intakes and cooling lines.

To counter this threat, DWR plans to prevent golden mussels from reaching Lake Oroville. Inspections and decontamination programs will be rolled out soon.

Officials say that boaters are urged to clean and dry their equipment to prevent the spread of mussels. According to DWR, cleaning aquatic plants and animal material from your boat, trailer, or equipment along with draining water from water-containing devices can help stop the spread of the invasive mussels.

For more information regarding the golden mussel, you can find it on the DWR’s website.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is also involved in the ongoing efforts to combat the spread of these mussels in California’s waterways.

