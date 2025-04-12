Tractor-trailer leads chase resulting in crash, injuries; Texas driver charged with DWI

By Kelly Doty, Marisa Sardonia & Marc Liverman

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase involving a tractor-trailer truck passed through Brevard and Rosman Friday morning.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed the chase involved a tractor-trailer, resulted in a crash and caused injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is now identified as Andrew Gamble from Texas.

State Highway Patrol said Gamble was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon Hit and run Driving while impaired

Troopers say the driver was initially stopped for speeding along NC 280 but then sped away. The chase went on US 64 through parts of Brevard. The chase ended when the tractor-trailer ran off the road and into a person’s yard on Pickens Highway near Rosman.

“At some point during the chase, the driver of the tractor Trailer intentionally struck two of our troopers that were engaged in the pursuit, disabling their patrol cars,” Lt. Josh Dowdle with the NC Highway Patrol said.

One trooper suffered minor injuries when the truck sideswiped his vehicle.

“It eventually struck a Transylvania County deputy, which disabled the tractor-trailer,” Dowdle said.

Cellphone video from a scene witness showed significant damage to at least one patrol vehicle. A second clip showed the back of a tractor-trailer off the roadway.

A resident who only wanted to be identified as Joseph said he was inside his home when the chaotic scene came to an end.

“I heard something go through with a big bang,” Joseph said. “It didn’t hit my trailer, but it was about two feet from my trailer.”

State troopers surrounded the reckless driver after he tried to jump out of the truck and get away on foot. Dowdle said troopers arrested Gamble.

Gamble is now being held in the Transylvania County jail on a $300,000 secured bond.

