He walked into a police station to confess. Then officers found his father’s body in their home

By Jon Burkett , Cameron Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A Chesterfield man is in custody after he walked into a police station this week and confessed to killing his father.

Richmond police contacted Chesterfield police on Wednesday to have them check on a home along the 12000 block of Goldenbrook Drive, off Spring Run Road, after Frank B. Wyatt, 46, entered a Richmond police precinct and told officers he had killed someone in the home about a month ago.

Police arrived at the home around 2 p.m. and found a deceased man, identified as Richard W. Wyatt, 69.

He had been killed at some point during the last week, according to officials.

Police later charged Frank Wyatt with second-degree murder in relation to his father’s death.

According to police, Wyatt told them he had gotten into a fight with his father and choked him from behind for several minutes. When Wyatt noticed his father had stopped breathing, he then pushed him down the stairs, according to court documents. Police said that when they checked the house, they found Richard Wyatt in the same spot.

Frank Wyatt has faced several other charges in the county in the past, including assault of a family member and strangulation.

“We have a history of domestic issues at the residence, including a previous domestic assault from the by the son against the father,” said Captain Randy Horowitz.

He also pled guilty to a battery charge last year in Georgia and was given probation. In that case, he was ordered to undergo a mental health evalutaion to see if he was fit to stand trial. Chesterfield police said that is an aspect they’ll be looking into.

Wyatt was arraigned in domestic court Thursday morning.

Appearing by video, he sighed and paused several times between questions from the judge.

When asked if he needed an attorney, Wyatt eventually said he guessed he should talk to one, adding he guessed he should plea “no contest” before the judge told him to stop talking and gave him a public defender.

Horowitz said Wyatt is currently facing a second-degree murder charge.

“Many times we arrest somebody for second-degree murder, and then through the investigation, we’re able to upgrade it or downgrade it, but that’s the normal way things happen,” Horowitz said.

Wyatt is currently being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for a status and bond hearing on April 1.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

“He was truly a good man,” said Alen Harvey, next-door neighbor of Richard Wyatt. “He didn’t deserve—nobody deserves to end up in a situation like that, or ultimately being killed by anyone.”

Harvey told CBS 6 the Wyatt family had lived in the house since the 90s, even before his own parents had moved in.

He said the mom passed away in the early 2000s, and the father, Richard, had only retired a few years ago from the construction industry.

“I just wish that he could have lived out his retirement years,” Harvey said. “You know, he earned it. He was a hard-working man. I know that much, which is tragic.”

Harvey said Richard was likeable and normal, also describing him as a “quiet fellow, but good guy.” He said Richard’s son, Frank, seemed to be on edge.

“His son seemed like he was nice enough, but just seemed very agitated, like on edge,” Harvey said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.