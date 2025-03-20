Milwaukee murder victim’s family says fake fundraiser spread online

By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A grieving family was seemingly targeted by scammers.

Someone shot and killed Brenisha Butcher, 33, of Milwaukee, outside Bar 107 early Sunday morning at 107th Street and Granville Road. Her 30-year-old sister, also in the car, was shot but survived. They had both just left Bar 107 and drove off after the shooting but crashed across the street.

“I was expecting her to make it home to the kids,” Terry Anderson, Butcher’s fiancé, said.

Just days after the shooting, an online fundraiser started spreading online from a site called “Funderwave.” It claimed to be raising money for Butcher’s children and even featured a photo of them. Anderson said it’s fake.

“I recognized that they had the kids on there. And they were just saying a lot of frivolous stuff that wasn’t true,” Anderson said.

The site claimed to have raised nearly $13,000 Wednesday, and said Ellie Butcher organized it. Anderson said he’s never heard of that person.

“It kind of really made me mad. Caused a lot of turmoil,” said Anderson. “I’m hoping nobody contributed to that page.”

WISN 12 News looked closer at the website. Its homepage featured different fundraisers and testimonials, including one by a “John Doe.”

The “About Us” portion of the website directs viewers to a page that includes an advertisement for dating apps.

The site lists the company’s address as “66 Road Broklyn Street” in New York and includes a map with a pin in the United Kingdom.

WISN 12 News tried calling the company’s phone number, but the number was disconnected. Shortly after 12 News reporter Kendall Keys emailed the company’s email addresses, the site removed Butcher’s page.

“Disturbed. Just to know how greed get in the way and how heartless people can be to make a dollar,” Anderson said.

The family does have a real fundraiser. They organized a Gofundme to help Butcher’s kids after losing their mother.

The Better Business Bureau has advice for protecting yourself when donating following tragedy. It says to avoid clicking links to unfamiliar charity sites, prioritize giving to established organizations rather than newly formed or unfamiliar sites and to be cautious when using crowdfunding sites, being sure to vet the site’s transaction fees and procedures.

Milwaukee police confirmed Wednesday that two women are now in custody for the shooting. Records show Bar 107 has been disciplined by the city six times since 2018. Tuesday, the owner turned in his liquor license at City Hall.

