$30k reward offered by sheriff’s separtment for info in 2023 murder of man

By Chelsea Hylton

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are offering a $30,000 reward for information relating to the murder of a man in Cudahy in May 2023.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Lt. Daniel Vizcarra described the moment when Jose Manuel Rangel was gunned down on the street.

Vizcarra said on May 14, 2023, around 4 p.m. Rangel was riding his bike on the Clara Street Bridge just after leaving his mother’s house. He was confronted by two men.

Authorities claim the confrontation quickly escalated into a fight and at some point one of the men pulled out a gun. The man shot Rangel multiple times.

The men fled the scene on foot and Rangel was left dead on the bridge.

“When we got the call, it was unbelievable and even now it’s hard to believe. We just hope that if anybody has information regarding what’s happened, please speak up and give us peace,” Rangel’s brother, Juan Carlos Ponce said.

Vizcarra is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the men who fatally shot Rangel.

The man who police believe shot Rangel is described as a man between the ages of 25-30. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black shirt, dark-colored jeans and surgical mask. The second man is also described as a man between 25-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

The LA County Board of Supervisors has approved a $20,000 reward in addition to the $10,000 reward being offered by the city of Cudahy.

Anyone who might have any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

