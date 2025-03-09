Thieves use stolen car to break into other cars

By Kennedy Mason

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Several Cape Coral residents are now looking for their belongings after someone broke into their cars Friday.

These break-ins happened throughout Cape Coral, including along South Gator Circle.

Cape Coral resident Holly Ann had her car stolen. Police found her car full of other people’s belongings on a dirt road in Lehigh Acres after she reported it missing Friday morning.

Her rearview mirror was missing, and she found many items that weren’t hers, including a school laptop, passport, makeup, diaries and backpacks.

“They saw my car in the Walmart parking lot in Lehigh, but then they didn’t see it again,” she said. “They did recognize this 19-year-old kid. They were on their way to his house to see if my car was at his house when they drove by Third Street in Lehigh. They saw my car on that dirt road.”

Right before that is when residents living in Cape Coral had their cars broken into. The thieves hit many streets, including South Gator Circle, stealing passports, diaries, cash and credit cards from cars.

Holly Ann says she’s learning the belongings in her car are from the cars broken into.

“That’s how I found Kirsten, because they put her passport in my car, and I said I have to find this lady because she probably doesn’t even know what’s gone,” she said.

While she’s grateful she has her car back, she said, “It doesn’t change the fact that these criminals just think they can come in here and violate everyone with no repercussions.”

She hopes everyone involved will press charges, like she has.

