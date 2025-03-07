Sedgwick County deputy returns to work after being dragged during traffic stop; woman arrested

By Deb Farris

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy is back on the job after a car dragged him during a traffic stop. He told his story the night before the sheriff’s office confirmed an arrest in the case.

Deputy Grant Keller hit the streets shortly after what could have been a deadly traffic stop early Sunday morning.

“It was back in the saddle,” said Keller Thursday afternoon.

It was around 3 a.m. Sunday when Keller said he saw 22-year-old Nevaeh Thompson make an illegal turn near Lincoln and Rock Road. He pulled her over. She didn’t have a driver’s license, and he discovered she had warrants out for her arrest.

“I noticed she lunged toward the car and got into the driver’s seat,” said Keller. “It was at that time, I followed her into the driver’s seat.”

He said the two struggled. She got the car in drive and hit the gas, leaving him half in and half out of the car at speeds up to 30 miles an hour.

“I realized I wasn’t able to put it into neutral or shut it off at this point so that’s when I decided to exit the vehicle,” said Keller.

He let go, getting his arm stuck in the door for a second. That’s when Thompson allegedly sped away.

“I was just trying to slow myself down,” said Keller. “I just tweaked my ankle, hurt my back. All those weird movements trying to stay on my feet and keep my balance.”

Investigators found Thompson’s car, but she was still on the run.

“If this person is willing to risk the life of a law enforcement officer, you don’t know what they would do to the public,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator Kris Gupilan.

Keller is sore, but grateful because he said what happened that night could have ended so much worse.

“Very thankful. There were a lot of possibilities given other law enforcement officers, you hear their stories, so I’m just very thankful that this situation ended the way that it did.” said Keller.

The sheriff’s office said Friday morning that Thompson had been located and arrested. She was booked into jail at 12:21 p.m. for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and two counts of contempt of court.

Jail records show prior arrests for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, contempt of court, disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.