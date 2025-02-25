Central Texas universities, health departments warn of potential measles exposure after visit from at least one positive West Texas resident

By S.E. Jenkins

Texas (KTVT) — Two Texas universities and their surrounding communities have issued warnings about potential exposure to measles after giving campus tours to at least one person who tested positive for the virus.

Experts have been tracking the measles outbreak in Gaines County since late January.

The Hays County Health Department said a Gaines County resident visited San Marcos, where Texas State is located, on Feb. 14. That individual has since tested positive for measles.

The agency said those who were on the Texas State campus between approximately 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and/or at Twin Peaks Restaurant from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 may be at risk of developing measles.

The following day, Feb. 15, a Gaines County resident who has since tested positive for measles, toured the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The university said the individual visited campus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. during UTSA Day.

City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said the same Gaines County resident visited Riverwalk attractions including the wax museum, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Ripley’s Illusion Lab between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. before dining at Mr. Crabby’s Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

UTSA said it is notifying the community and working with the San Antonio Metro Health District to alert anyone who may have come in contact with the individual.

The Hays County Health Department said it is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the virus.

“Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease spread by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Texas is currently experiencing the largest outbreak of measles in decades,” said Hays County Local Health Authority John Turner, MD. “Individuals who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. To minimize the risk of infection and serious illness, individuals should make sure they are vaccinated.”

UTSA said it believes the individual’s “infectious window was likely after their date of visit.”

People who visited known locations during the specified times should:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles infection. Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, have an infant or have a weakened immune system regardless of vaccination history. Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from four days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop). If symptoms develop, stay at home and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a healthcare facility before calling and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. The health department can assist healthcare providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

The symptoms of measles include:

High fever, up to 105°F Cough Runny nose Red, watery eyes Sore throat Rash: typically appears 3–5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward

The Texas measles outbreak

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the outbreak of measles in West Texas as of Sunday was up to 90 cases since late January. Sixteen of the patients have been hospitalized. Five of the patients were vaccinated. The rest are unvaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown. Due to the highly contagious nature of the disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities. DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak.

Some private schools in West Texas have closed due to the virus’ highly contagious nature. Most of those infected are school-age.

