Massachusetts youth sports photographer accused of exposing self to boy in bathroom

By Imani Clement, Shaun Chaiyabhat

Click here for updates on this story

HANOVER, Mass. (WCVB) — A popular youth sports photographer was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of exposing himself to a boy in a Starland Sports Complex bathroom, the Hanover Police Department said.

Police arrested Robert Schroeter, 44, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, who was seen on surveillance video on Feb. 3 going into the bathroom, where he allegedly exposed himself to a child, police said.

Hanover police posted the below Facebook post on Feb. 13, searching for a person of interest in the incident:

Schroeter briefly appeared in court Wednesday, and his attorneys and the judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

“Reading the report, it appears to involve a person in the restroom of that facility who was observed by a young boy inappropriately touching himself,” Judge Maurice Flynn said during Wednesday’s proceedings.

According to investigators, the boy told them “he was grossed out” by the incident.

“The defendant admits to being there in that restroom that day speaking to the boy but does not admit to the conduct,” Assistant District Attorney Scott Warmington said.

A Hanover police report said Schroeter owns SilverPeak Studios, which “covers large and small events offering on-site sales of action-shots at youth sporting events throughout the northeast,” according to the studio website.

Plymouth Youth Hockey sent a statement to its members: “The allegations against Mr. Schroeter are serious and we consider the safety of our members to be our utmost responsibility. At this time we have chosen to sever our relationship with SilverPeak Studios.”

Parents at the sports complex say they are now thinking twice about leaving their kids behind and plan to keep a closer eye on their children.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.