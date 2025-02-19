Delaware County optician charged after allegedly offering free eyeglasses in exchange for sex
By 6abc Digital Staff
FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Delaware County optician faces charges after police say he allegedly offered customers free eyeglasses in exchange for sex.
Investigators say 40-year-old Brian Steiner, who worked at Philly Vision Care in Folcroft, solicited sex from customers.
They say in return, he would give out free glasses, and waive charges and co-pays.
Steiner admitted to police he had received or performed sexual acts inside the business at least 30 different times.
