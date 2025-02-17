Skip to Content
Ohio woman charged after firearm found at Pittsburgh International Airport

Published 8:26 am

By Caitlyn Scott

    PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Allegheny County police said a woman is now facing charges after attempting to carry a firearm through the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport Sunday.

Officials said at 2:30 p.m., Transportation Security Administration officers recovered a handgun from inside a passenger’s carry-on bag at the main security checkpoint. Officers then called Allegheny County police for assistance.

The passenger was later identified as 44-year-old Rachel Scott-Roth from Belmont, Ohio. It was discovered Scott-Roth did not have a valid concealed to carry permit.

She now faces one misdemeanor charge for carrying a firearm without a license.

The FBI was also notified.

“Passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910,” Allegheny County police said in a post describing the incident.

This marks the fifth gun recovered by TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport this year.

