MSU student reflects on mass shooting as two-year anniversary nears

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WSYM) — Michigan State University will mark the two-year anniversary of a mass shooting that left three dead and five injured The university is canceling classes and holding special events in observance Video shows one student telling us where he was the day of the shooting and what he takes from it as he graduates

Liam Richichi would’ve graduated in December 2024 had he not chose to minor in another subject at the last moment.

Richichi is graduating in May and is embarking on a new chapter in his life colored by the thousands of memories he made during his time at Michigan State University.

Good memories. Bad memories. Memories that seemed to stick regardless of whether you were affected.

February 13, 2023 is a date etched in Richichi’s head.

“It’s something I think about frequently,” Richichi said.

Richichi says he was pulling into his apartment complex that day when an update on his phone informed him of the shooting.

He remembered getting texts updates like ‘shelter in place’ or ‘there is an unknown threat.’ Richichi remembers listening to the police scanner for updates until about 6 a.m. the next day.

“A lot of it was fear, anxiety and sadness for all my friends who are on campus directly,” Richichi said. In the coming days students would learn that a lone gunman shot and killed three classmates and wounded five others before taking his own life.

Thursday will mark two years since the shooting that took the lives of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

MSU will not hold classes on Thursday but all buildings will remain open. The university is holding a number of events on the anniversary including a ‘Caring Through Service’.

The event is from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Breslin Center Hall of History where people will learn to put together aid kits and learn advocacy strategies.

Students and visitors can also head to three outdoor areas across campus where tented and heated spaces will be staffed with volunteers from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outdoor locations include The Rock at Farm Lane and Auditorium Road, the Grand River Ramp at West Circle Drive and East Circle Drive and the Spartan Statue near Beal Street and Chestnut Road.

The Breslin Center’s Hall of History is also open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as the MSU Alumni Chapel from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Around 8 p.m., people will gather at Beaumont Tower for a moment of silence followed by a ringing of the tower’s bells.

The tower, Berkey Hall and MSU Student Union will also be lit green from 6 p.m. February 13 to 6 a.m. February 14.

“MSU does a good job at fostering a really good sense of community and at the end of they we’re all Spartans,” Richichi said. “I still have my candle… that we bought [last year].”

Richichi is preparing for a second straight year where he’ll pay respects to three classmates that didn’t get the chance to walk the stage like he will later this spring.

“I know I’ll never forget,” Richichi said.

