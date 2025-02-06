A Love Affair with Science: The Health Museum’s Heartstrings Events Offer a Unique Valentine’s Experience

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day experience that breaks away from the predictable dinner dates and cliché chocolates, The Health Museum in Houston is offering a heart-pounding alternative—literally. Whether you’re celebrating with your ride-or-die besties or sharing a romantic evening with your significant other, The Health Museum’s Galentine’s Heartstrings and Heartstrings Unraveled events promise a mix of science, sophistication, and a touch of the unexpected.

Galentine’s Heartstrings: Science, Sips, and Sisterhood For all the brunch queens, science enthusiasts, and squad goals achievers, Galentine’s Heartstrings on Thursday, February 13, 2025, is the ultimate pre-Valentine’s celebration. This is not your average girls’ night out—it’s an evening of hands-on learning, great food, and even better company.

From 5:30-8:00 p.m., guests will enjoy: • A Charcuterie Wonderland – Light bites, gourmet cheeses, and delicious hors d’oeuvres to keep you fueled for an evening of fun. • Sip and Slice – Unlimited beer, wine, and a signature cocktail to enjoy while you engage in an interactive heart dissection. • Dissection with a Twist – Led by Dr. Varsha Podduturi, Deputy Medical Examiner at the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office, guests will get a fascinating (and slightly eerie) look at the anatomy of the heart. • Photo Ops and Museum Access – Capture the moment with fun photo opportunities and full access to all museum exhibits. Tickets for this one-of-a-kind experience are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Grab your gal pals and prepare for an unforgettable evening! Get tickets here.

Heartstrings Unraveled: A Date Night Like No Other For couples looking to spice up their Valentine’s Day with something beyond a prix fixe menu, The Health Museum’s Heartstrings Unraveled on February 14, 2025, offers an evening of romance, discovery, and hands-on learning.

From 6:00-10:00 p.m., couples will enjoy: • A Romantic Three-Course Dinner – Featuring a fresh salad, made-to-order pasta (with vegan and vegetarian options), and a decadent dessert. • Uncork the Fun – Unlimited wine and beer to complement your culinary experience. • The Anatomy of Love – A guided heart dissection session led by Dr. Jonathan Zalamea, a Family Medicine, Primary Care, and Sports Medicine physician with Houston Methodist. This interactive session will give couples a new appreciation for the complexity of the human heart. • Museum Access and Special Photo Moments – Enjoy a full-access pass to all exhibits and capture memories with unique photo opportunities. No prior dissection experience is required, and the event is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $130 per person for members and $150 for non-members. Reserve your spot here.

Why The Health Museum? Located in the vibrant Houston Museum District, The Health Museum is a treasure trove of medical science and interactive learning. As the only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum in Houston, it offers a one-of-a-kind experience that blends education with entertainment. With a mission to inspire curiosity about health and the human body, the museum has been a Houston favorite since 1969.

Plan Your Visit • General Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for children (ages 3-12) and seniors (65+), free under 2. • Free Family Thursday: Complimentary admission from 2-6 p.m. every Thursday. • Museums for All Program: Reduced $3 admission for SNAP EBT cardholders. • Blue Star Museum Program: Free admission for active military members and their families from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For more details, visit thehealthmuseum.org or follow The Health Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

Final Thoughts Houston Style Magazine readers, whether you’re looking for a fresh take on Galentine’s Day or a Valentine’s date that’s both romantic and intellectually stimulating, The Health Museum’s Heartstrings events are the perfect way to make this season of love truly unforgettable. After all, nothing says romance quite like dissecting a heart together, right?

