Florida man caught on camera slamming dog to ground charged with animal abuse

By Tony Atkins

Click here for updates on this story

KISSIMMEE, Florida (WESH) — Disturbing video from an Osceola County apartment complex shows a man slamming a small dog to the ground in a horrifying attack.

Deputies said the incident, which took place the morning of Dec. 26 at the Jamison Loop Apartments in Kissimmee, has resulted in animal abuse charges against the man, identified as Marco Zuluaga.

Zuluaga, who was visiting family from Coral Springs during the holidays, was allegedly captured on surveillance footage carrying the dog, named Lilly, out of the camera’s frame.

Moments later, he allegedly slammed the dog against a railing and appeared to contemplate throwing her from the third-floor balcony.

“When he walks out of view, he’s slamming the dog, which is named Lilly, against a railing and is contemplating throwing her from the third floor,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez.

Deputies said Zuluaga then re-entered the frame, where the video shows him violently throwing Lilly over his shoulder onto the concrete floor. Deputies chose to freeze the video before the moment of impact, due to its graphic nature.

“She had a dilated pupil in her left eye, which could indicate she had some type of trauma, and she also had deep tissue bruising in her underbelly,” Lopez said, describing Lilly’s injuries.

Zuluaga reportedly told investigators that he attacked Lilly because she had urinated and defecated on a rug.

“The amount of force he uses is just disgusting, disturbing, and unacceptable, and it’s a miracle he didn’t kill this dog,” Lopez said.

Lilly was taken by animal control to a veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, Zuluaga has been released on bond under the condition that he not possess any pets.

“Lilly is safe from harm and will never return to that monster,” Lopez said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.