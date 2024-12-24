Local News Suspect wearing “Grinch” pajamas wanted for multiple car break-ins, thefts

By Neal Riley

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It’s no holiday joke: Police in Stoughton are looking for a suspect wearing “Grinch” pajamas this Christmas Eve.

Police Chief Donna McNamara said the department has an arrest warrant for Elvis Andrade, a 32-year-old from Brockton. He is wanted in “multiple motor vehicle break-ins, car thefts, and credit card fraud,” the department said.

McNamara said Stoughton and Brockton police worked together to identify Andrade as the man on surveillance video seen wearing the green outfit featuring the main character from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” She said there are five active warrants out for his arrest.

Twice in early December, police responded to reports of overnight car break-ins at a Buckley Road apartment complex. Two victims told police that their wallets had been stolen and their debit cards were used at a Speedway and CVS in Brockton.

“Through an investigation, police obtained surveillance video of a man wearing Grinch pajamas who had used the debit card stolen in Stoughton,” McNamara said in a statement. “The investigation revealed that the same man was a suspect in a vehicle theft and credit card fraud at a Walmart in Avon.”

The same suspect was also linked to a car theft on Dec. 1, a car break-in and credit card fraud on Dec. 4, and another car theft on Dec. 9, police said.

Stoughton police listed several new charges Andrade, including eight counts of breaking into a car, larceny, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and improper use of a credit card.

