Sheriff’s office releases video in search for arson suspect

By Marc Liverman

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — New surveillance video has been released by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office as deputies search for a suspect after two commercial trucks were set on fire at a Weaverville business the night of Saturday, Nov. 31.

The video shows a big blast blowing out of the first truck and then seconds later, it happens again to the truck on the right side in the video.

The surveillance footage shows how the force of the flames is so powerful, that burning debris comes shooting out the side. Just a few minutes later, firefighters are on the scene and quickly working to stop it from spreading.

The arson happened at a landscape supply company, The Yard. Owner Ben Fotusky said luckily it happened late enough on Saturday night that crews had cleared out.

But he added that the damage was extensive.

“Pushing 350,000 dollars’ worth of damage. Two drivers that don’t have trucks to drive,” said Fotusky.

With no suspect in custody, Fotusky added that his employees are on edge.

“It’s nerve-wracking because you just don’t know what could happen,” he said.

So far, no one has been caught, and investigators say they’re still working to figure out how this was done. This is also the second time that the business has been targeted in less than a year.

Fotusky said one of his bulldozers was set on fire back in March.

“They had got it open on this side and lit it. That’s why the light’s missing on this side,” said Fotusky.

While police work to figure out exactly how a suspect caused the damage, Fotusky is left wondering why he’s being targeted.

A Dec. 5 press release said that this is the second arson at the business this year and investigators with the BCSO are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Burns at 828-250-4460.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.