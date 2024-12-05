Finding winter wonderland just minutes from Downtown L.A.

By Zakir Jamal

12/5/24 (LAPost.com) — Los Angeles is known the world over for its sunny weather. In December, just like in June, you can expect to see clear skies and bare arms across the city. It’s pleasant — people come here from around the globe to soak up the sun. But sometimes, you need a change.

Maybe you’ve had enough beach days this year; you heard too many songs about white Christmases and deer-drawn sleighs, and you want a taste of the tundra. Perhaps you’re looking to ski or snowboard or sip champagne in a chalet. If that’s you, fear not, L.A. also has what you’re looking for.

Those looking to stay close to home don’t even need to leave the county. The San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains offer top-notch winter experiences, accessed by drives which might be shorter than your morning commute. Meanwhile, those looking for perilous elevations and desolate peaks can reach the Sierra Nevada within a day’s travel. No matter what you want, you can find it close to home.

Local Gems

Mount Waterman Mount Waterman may fall within L.A. County’s limits, but that doesn’t mean it shares our Mediterranean climate. The peak, within the San Gabriel Mountains, reaches over 8,000 feet — equivalent to mid-mountain at many famous Colorado resorts such as Park City. Because of that, Waterman can offer skiing on 100% natural snow. It’s also the closest resort to Los Angeles, at only an hour’s drive from downtown. Plus, it doesn’t have the crowds you’ll find at Big Bear or Baldy.

The mountain gets about 180 inches of snow each year, falling across 150 acres of skiable area. The resort has three lifts, spinning up a thousand-foot vertical drop. 60% of runs are of advanced difficulty, with the remainder split between beginner and intermediate terrain. Ski season runs from around January to April. Full-day tickets are $80 for adults and $70 for teens. Make sure to get rentals and gas before you leave the city; you won’t be able to procure either on the mountain.

Mount Baldy If you look to the East on a clear day, you might see this majestic peak rising above the San Bernardinos. A favourite of hikers during the summer, Mount Baldy also offers a great venue for winter sports. Management claims that it is the largest, steepest resort in Southern California, with 800 acres of skiable terrain. For those who aren’t looking to shred, the mountain has snow tubing, and scenic rides up its Sugar Pine lift. Like Waterman, Baldy sits about an hour from the city.

The mountain features two peaks, and a terrain breakdown of 15% beginner, 31% intermediate, and 54% advanced. Weather is highly variable, but if all goes well the season should begin in December and run through March. Tickets cost between $69 and $89 per day.

Mountain High

One of the oldest ski resorts in the United States is just an hour and a half from L.A. Mountain High bills itself as “Southern California’s closest winter resort.” In fact, it’s three. Mountain High East, West, and North are each full ski areas on their own, but your pass gets you into all of them. The West Resort offers night skiing, terrain parks, and mostly intermediate-level runs. The East has longer runs, and the North caters to beginners. Tubing, sledding and other snow play activities are available at the East and North parks.

All three parks have base elevations above 6,600 feet, and top out around 8,000. Mountain High is also the first place on this list where you can find certified double-black-diamond expert terrain, which accounts for about 3% of all runs. Tickets cost $79 online, or $99 at the resort.

Outdoor Destinations

Lake Arrowhead For those looking to get into the snow without strapping a board to their feet — or those who don’t mind hiking before they slide — Lake Arrowhead is a winter paradise. Most famous for its alpine village and placid lake, the town is an ideal base camp for activities from snowshoeing to backcountry skiing to relaxing at the spa. Arrowhead is an hour and a half from L.A., in the San Bernardino Mountains. If, while you’re there, you feel the need to get on a chairlift, it’s only a half hour’s drive to Big Bear’s Snow Valley.

Big Bear Back in the early 90s, before the Winter X-Games, Shaun White, and YouTube, there was only one place in the country where you could find purpose-built jumps within a patrolled ski area. Big Bear was the first mountain to build a terrain park, and it’s kept its youthful culture ever since. At just two hours’ drive from L.A., it’s an accessible and convenient option for a weekend trip, any time from December to March.

As of last year, Big Bear has absorbed Snow Valley, the other major destination in the San Bernardinos. That means that one ticket will get you on the slopes at both resorts. Mountain Transit’s Route 5 will take you between the hills in 20-40 minutes.

The legendary resort now boasts two mountains, with 26 lifts and over 400 acres of skiable terrain between them, including 13 terrain parks. But it’s not all about the stunts: Bear Mountain has the largest beginner area in Southern California. Lift tickets run anywhere from $99 to $139 during peak season. The resort is part of the Ikon pass, and holders get unlimited access to the lifts with no blackout dates.

Mammoth Mountain Some consider Mammoth to be the jewel of California’s snow sport crown. It’s a trek to get there — five hours, if the 195 is open — but, for enthusiasts, it’s absolutely worthwhile. The top of the resort sits at over 11,000 feet, the highest in California. Below that, you can find an unparalleled variety of terrain, from open bowls near the summit to narrow tree runs below. And it’s a favourite destination for spring and summer snow, often open as late as Independence Day.

The resort has some 3,500 acres of skiable terrain served by 25 lifts. Average snowfall comes in at 400 inches, and snowmakers can fill in late in the season when the ground gets patchy. If you’re planning to drive up, you may want to bring tire chains, as snowy road conditions are very possible. Like Big Bear, Ikon pass holders have unlimited access to ski Mammoth, with no blackout dates. This bigger mountain comes at a higher cost: single-day adult tickets range from $150 to $240, depending on the date.

Tips for L.A. Snow Seekers

To get the best prices, plan your trips for weekdays, or book in advance. Many resorts raise their prices on tickets around Christmas and New Year’s. The Ikon Pass will get you on the lifts at Big Bear and Mammoth (as well as a number of resorts at Tahoe) and is the most economical option if you plan to ski frequently at multiple different resorts. Plan your travel carefully. Especially if you’re headed for the Sierra Nevada, check road conditions, know how to drive on snow, and carry chains. Many resorts offer shuttles for those who don’t want to drive. Living in L.A. doesn’t mean sacrificing winter fun — it just requires more planning.

