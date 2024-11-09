Buck breaks into assisted living facility, 103-year-old woman injured

By Nick Lentz

Michigan (WWJ) — A 103-year-old woman is recovering after a buck broke into the assisted living facility she’s living in.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety says the incident happened Monday night at Arbor North Living in Blackman, just north of Jackson.

Staff with the facility told authorities a buck had entered one of the resident’s rooms and they weren’t able to get inside to see if the resident was injured.

Responding officers saw the deer from a sliding glass door on the patio but said it was locked. One of the officers broke the glass of the door, which allowed the deer to escape into nearby woods.

Authorities say officers found a 103-year-old woman had sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening. She received medical aid in her room before being taken to the hospital.

Public safety officials say the buck entered the apartment by jumping through a glass window in the resident’s bedroom while she was in bed.

