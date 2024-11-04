1 dead, 5 others rescued after boat capsizes off California coast

By Dean Fioresi

REDONDO BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — One person was killed and five others hospitalized after a boat capsized off the coast of Redondo Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Lifeguards first received reports of the overturned ship about two miles from Avenue C, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division.

Rescue teams with the Redondo Beach Fire Department and LACoFD responded to the scene, where crews arrived to find five people clinging to the side of the vessel.

They were able to rescue the victims from the water, but were unable to locate a sixth person who was reportedly on board the ship prior to its overturning.

Because of this, a Los Angeles County dive team was called to the scene, who located the unidentified victim inside of the vessel, lifeguards said.

The conditions of the five other victims, all believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, were not immediately known.

Crews towed the boat to King Harbor where it remained on Sunday evening.

The cause of the capsizing remains under investigation.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators were assuming control of the investigation, LACoFD said.

No further information was provided.

