‘Where do we draw the line’: Baltimore liquor store owner speaks out after teens pull knife on him

LANSDOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore County shop owner said teens are terrorizing his employees and customers.

His team reached a breaking point on Saturday when the teens threatened them with knives.

It was all captured on a security camera. He’s exclusively sharing that video and his story with 11 News Investigates.

“I don’t want them to get hurt. I don’t want us to get hurt. I don’t want anybody to get hurt. I just want it to stop,” said Shopmart Liquors cashier Malea Smith.

Smith can be seen in the security video fighting the teens off.

“One holds the door. One just came straight here, and they just come straight here and start stealing,” store owner Rupen Desai said.

Desai said the teens ignore signs posted that read, “No ski masks allowed” and, “Must be 21 to enter the store,” as well as repeated requests for them to leave. Instead, Desai said they stole bottles of alcohol from the shelves and ran off before police arrived.

Saturday afternoon, Desai said the teens stormed his establishment. It was the third time an incident occurred. But this time, Desai said it turned dangerous.

When he asked them to leave the store, he said two boys pulled out weapons and threatened to hurt an employee and himself.

“This guy started waving a knife at me. This one had a box knife. He pulled it out. At that point, I backed off, and I just went behind the counter to call the police,” Desai said.

Four people were arrested after the incident, police confirmed to 11 News Investigates.

Desai said police officers have done what they can, but he’s concerned about the teens returning to his store and wants to see changes inside the juvenile justice system to prevent that.

“At this point, we cannot continue a slap on the hand and let it go,” Desai said. “When is it going to stop? When are things going to change? When people like us go out of business? Bankrupt? Somebody gets hurt, gets seriously hurt? Where do we draw the line?”

Police told 11 News Investigates they’ve increased their presence and will continue to make arrests as needed.

Other local shops and customers told 11 News Investigates the recent rise in brazen juvenile crime is disturbing.

“I hope that it gets better and not get worse. That’s all you can hope for,” said shopper Corinthia Boston.

