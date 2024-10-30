New Orleans sees mutli-million dollar economic impact from Taylor Swift

By Brittney Verner

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour brought an estimated $200 million economic boost to New Orleans this past weekend, according to city leaders.

The three sold-out shows at the Caesars Superdome and a five-day merchandise sale event drew thousands of fans, many of whom spent money on other festivities even without concert tickets.

New Orleans & Company officials highlighted the significant financial impact, noting that the exact figures are still being tallied.

The influx of visitors provided substantial economic boosts to local businesses, and city leaders are using the experience to prepare for the next big event, the Super Bowl LIX.

