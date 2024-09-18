Big plot of land in Florida could become one of nation’s largest data centers

By Megan Mellado

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — It’s still very early on, but Osceola County could be home to one of the world’s largest data distribution centers.

Community Development Administrator, Raymond Stangle, said a company is looking at building a 7-million-square foot center on a roughly 450-acre property in Yeehaw Junction.

“An applicant has requested a pre-development application with the county, coming up in early October,” he said.

It’s near where State Road 60 and the Florida Turnpike cross and not too far from U.S. 441.

“It is known as the Yeehaw Transportation Distribution Center and actually, Osceola County has been preparing for this type of development for some years. We actually have comprehensive plan policies established for the development of this project,” Stangle said.

Stangle said the county has been waiting for a project like this to fill the space, that’s currently mostly pasture.

He said wetlands on the property would be preserved and the benefits would be felt across our region.

“I think this will have a far-reaching effect to both Osceola County and how we develop and the counties that comprise Central Florida,” Stangle said.

After the pre-application meeting, the project would move into the zoning phase, then construction.

