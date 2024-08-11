Man tries to break into the Allegheny County Jail, police say

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man is accused of trying to break into the Allegheny County Jail on Saturday morning.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that law enforcement was notified of an attempted break-in to the visitor’s lobby of the jail around 7 a.m.

Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police responded to the scene and detained a man with minor injuries. Detectives learned that the man caused “extensive damage to the door” while trying to break into the visitor’s lobby.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was not identified.

“Allegheny County Police detectives are currently filing charges on the male for burglary related charges and will be transporting him to the jail for arraignment,” police said in a news release.

