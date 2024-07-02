Maui teens arrested for alleged illegal night hunting on road inside Oprah’s ranch

By Matthew Nuttle

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV) — Two Maui teens were arrested on suspicion of night hunting on a public road that runs through private property owned by Oprah Winfrey.

Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) arrested Luka Allen and Ty Munoz just before midnight on Friday, June 21.

The officers, who are with DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), found the two teens after reportedly seeing them using a spotlight during their alleged hunt. Both Allen and Munoz are 19 years old, according to DLNR.

The pair was arrested near the intersection of Thompson Road and Kamaʻole Road, in the Kula area of Upcountry Maui. Thompson Road is a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch, according to DLNR.

During the arrest, the officers said they found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair’s truck. Investigators say Allen and Munoz were hunting without valid licenses, had ammunition in the vehicle, and were allegedly hunting on private land, at night, without permission. Additionally, officers say the rifle Allen had in his possession was not registered.

Allen and Munoz were booked at the Maui Police station in Wailuku. This case has been referred to the Maui County Prosecutors Office for review and charging.

This case remains under investigation.

