Community rallies together after family loses Rapidan Dam Store, home in same week

By Jason Rantala

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minnesota (WCCO) — Signs and memorabilia are the few surviving items left over after the Hruska family had to say goodbye to their business of more than half a century.

On Friday, the Rapidan Dam Store was purchased by Blue Earth County and demolished to prevent it from falling into the Blue Earth River.

This comes after the family home collapsed into the river earlier in the week.

“You’ve got to forget about it and just move forward,” said David Hruska.

David Hruska and his sister Jenny Barnes said their job now is to stay positive while looking forward to hopefully bringing Back their Rapidan Dam Store.

“We really want in our hearts to rebuild and start again hopefully,” said Barnes.

Lynae Albrecht and her 6-year-old son, Roger, discovered the Rapidan Dam Store during COVID-19.

“We miss pie and we miss Jenny,” said Albrecht.

The two are at La Plaza Fiesta in Madelia, where the owners are giving a portion of profits — 15% on Sunday — back to the Hruskas.

“My heart just went out because we’ve been through our own natural disasters here,” said Krystal Hernandez, co-owner of La Plaza Fiesta.

Hernandez knows loss well. Her original restaurant in Madelia burned down back in 2016.

“I know what it’s like to live in the unknown,” said Hernandez. “We wouldn’t be here without everyone that helped us.”

The benefit even brought in new business.

“Just because they knew that we were doing the fundraiser,” said Hernandez.

“We’re all here just rooting for them,” said Albrecht.

Barnes and Hruska said they are receiving the message of support loud and clear. An online fundraiser has netted more than $60,000 for the Hruska family.

“Thank you everybody. We just so much appreciate everything that you have done and it just keeps coming,” said Barnes.

