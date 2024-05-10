Court documents provide new disturbing details in food contamination case

By Nick Sloan

LEAWOOD, Kansas (KMBC) — Warning: There are details in this story many may find gross and disturbing.

New court documents are providing graphic details about a man accused of contaminating food at a restaurant in Leawood.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office earlier this month charged 21-year-old Jace Christian Hanson with intentionally tampering with food at Hereford House restaurant located at 5001 Town Center Drive.

An affidavit released about the case on Wednesday accuses Hanson of urinating on the food and “pressing” some of the food on his private parts.

The FBI was alerted to the possible food contamination after they received a tip about videos being posted online.

The FBI traced an IP address to a phone number registered to Hanson, documents say.

The head chef recognized one of the thumbnails from the site as their Au Jus sauce. Hanson, confirmed to be working there, was approached, and his shoes matched those seen in videos posted online.

The Leawood Police Department is currently trying to find individuals who dined at the restaurant between March 26 and April 23, 2024, and subsequently fell ill.

If you suspect that the potential contamination may have impacted you, contact the Leawood Police Department via tips@leawood.org or (913) 266-069.

Hanson is expected to be in court on June 6th, 2024.

One of his bond conditions is he’s not allowed to work at any place that serves food.

