POLICE: Construction worker killed in fatal St. Louis Co. crash

By Rheanna Wachter

ST LOUIS CONTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a construction worker and injured another Friday.

Police responded around 10:35 a.m. to the 9900 block of S. Broadway in South St. Louis County, where a Cadillac had crashed. The early investigation indicates that the Cadillac was driving northbound on S. Broadway when the driver lost control of the car and left the roadway, proceeding to hit two construction workers who were working on the front of a building.

One construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene; another was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are handling the investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

