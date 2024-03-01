Former Damascus Christian School principal, coach and his wife indicted for sexually abusing student

By Jeffrey Lindblom

DAMASCUS Oregon (KPTV) — A former high school principal and athletic director at Damascus Christian School, David Wakefield, faces a long list of charges.

David Wakefield and his wife, Rachel, are accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student for four years.

The allegations against the couple span from 2013 through 2017, a time they both worked at the school. Their accuser, now a woman in her 20s, has come forward with the allegations a decade later.

Court documents show she alleges the two subjected her to sexual assault, including intercourse, beginning when she was a 14-year-old student.

Police said David Wakefield had been a principal at the school and served as athletic director through 2020. Court documents show he voluntarily gave up his education credentials when the state of Oregon sought to revoke them.

Rachel Wakefield was a substitute teacher and coach, according to police.

The victim alleges the sexual assault went on for four years, and court documents show that David Wakefield had been aware the allegations might come forward since 2021 and has been preparing his legal team since.

When the Wakefields were officially indicted Tuesday, the couple turned themselves in to authorities the following day. Court documents said the two had been waiting to turn themselves in, should these charges arise.

The two were booked into the Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday, and each released on $100,000 bail.

A memorandum argues David Wakefield is the furthest thing from a flight risk. In the document, he was called a well-connected individual in the community, with five siblings and elderly parents nearby.

Between the two of them, they face 31 sexual assault charges.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone familiar with any criminal activity the two were involved in to come forward.

The Superintendent of Damascus Christian School sent FOX 12 the following statement about the charges:

“We are heartbroken to hear that charges have been filed against a former employee David Wakefield and his spouse Rachel Wakefield. Although this couple have not been connected to the church or school for some time, Damascus Community Church and Christian School still take these reports very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is a top priority.

“If requested, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement and the courts during this process. If you have any additional information regarding these charges or other allegations, we encourage you to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office directly.

“Please join us in praying for all those involved in this situation.”

